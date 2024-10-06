‘Singham Again’ ups its game, banks on ‘parivaar’ amidst clash with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

MUMBAI: It’s gonna be fireworks at the box-office on Diwali as two of the biggest film franchises of Hindi cinema are set to square off at the ticket windows.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer cop action film ‘Singham Again’ is picking on the Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror-comedy movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. On Sunday, Ajay took to his Instagram and shared a Reel intensifying the war between the two films.

The Reel consists of some of the best moments from the Rohit Shetty cop universe, and consists of films such as ‘Singham’, ‘Singham Returns’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and of course a glimpse from ‘Singham Again’. The film’s team appears to bank on the family audience.

He wrote in the caption, “Tyohaar toh parivaar ke saath hi manaya jaata hai…milte hai iss Diwali”.

‘Singham Again’ has been long in consideration. The film was announced in September 2017 under the working title ‘Singham 3’, and the official title was announced in December 2022.

It went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

Meanwhile, the prospects of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also look solid as the horror-comedy genre is yielding good returns on the box-office, case in point being the recent Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ which is inching close to the Rs 600 crore mark having collected Rs 593 crore net in India.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sees the return of the OG Vidya Balan, and also stars Triptii Dimri, who is witnessing the a dream run at the box-office after the success of ‘Animal’.