'Singham Again' my rebirth as an actor, says Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Big blockbuster movies have a way of reviving careers and Arjun Kapoor hopes the same happens with his portrayal of the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's “Singham Again”, which he calls his "new starting point".

The action-drama franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is the third film in the “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” in 2014.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe. They both feature in the movie alongside Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Kapoor.

"I’m happy people are liking my work... Now is the new starting point. The rebirth or the redemption, whatever you want to call it, I think it starts now,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Kapoor, who plays the modern day version of Raavan, named Danger Lanka, in the movie, said he has always been a fan of Shetty's work, including hits like “Golmaal”, “Singham”, and “Simmba”. He was thrilled to be approached for the role.

"He trusted me and he took that chance and I hope I repaid his faith. I loved working on the film."

The 39-year-old actor, who made his debut in 2012 with "Ishaqzaade", about two enemies-turned-star-crossed lovers, said the offer for “Singham Again” came at the right time in his life.

"I was looking at a challenge and an opportunity to prove and push myself and grab my chance in a competitive environment... I thought this was the right opportunity.”

Kapoor has portrayed characters of varying shades right from the beginning whether it was his debut film or movies like “Ek Villian”, “Gunday”, and “Aurangzeb”. But the actor said his portrayal in "Singham Again" gave him a chance to go all the way out.

"I knew it's a blockbuster, a big budget bonanza that people come to watch. If I have to go all the way there, you choose a film like this.

"Like, Ajay Devgn sir did 'Khakee', it’s a big film in which he chose to play a villain, Saif (Ali Khan) did ‘Omkara’, and Bobby (Deol) did 'Animal'. So, when you go for big films, you go to the extreme. T