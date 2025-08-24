Singha explores bond between humans and dogs

CHENNAI: Headlined by Kayal Chandran, Singha is a heartwarming tale that explores the profound and unbreakable bond between humans and dogs. The title and first look of the film was unveiled recently.

Directed by Raja Durai Singam, the film is set to blend deep emotions with romance. Velayutham Rajendran is backing the project, under the banner Ruthram Cinemas. The star cast includes Sija Rose, debutant Meenakshi, Adhithya Kathir, and renowned

Malayalam actor Aristo Suresh. With music composed by Manoj Chinnaswamy, Ashok Kumar Raj is handling the camera. At its core, Singha delves into the heartfelt companionship between a human and a dog, exploring love, trust, and the shared journey of life through their perspective. The titular character, Singha, is played by a Labrador. The film was grandly launched with a pooja ceremony a few days ago.