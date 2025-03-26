Singer Srinivas champions daughters' choice to have love marriages

CHENNAI: Renowned playback singer Srinivas has shared his heartfelt views on his daughters’ love marriages, emphasising the importance of personal choice over societal expectations.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, “We are immensely happy that both our daughters had love marriages. What can money, status, or caste offer more than the happiness of choosing the life they love? We have raised them to be mature enough to make their own choices in life.”

Srinivas is a well-known Indian playback singer and music composer, predominantly active in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. With chart-topping songs like "Minsara Poove" in Padayappa and "Ennavale" in Kadhalan, he became well-known in the late 1990s. Apart from film music, he has also released independent albums and devotional tracks.