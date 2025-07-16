Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents to baby girl

NEW DELHI: Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, saying that they have become parents to a baby girl.

"Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl," they posted on their respective Instagram pages.

The two actors had shared the news of Kiara's pregnancy in February this year.

Malhotra, 40, and Advani, 33, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February 2023.

The couple, who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film “Shershaah” (2021), had kept their relationship private.

Advani most recently starred in Ram Charan's "Game Changer". She will next be seen in "Toxic", headlined by Yash, and "War 2", opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Malhotra's next film is "Param Sundari" with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also star in folk thriller "Vvan: Force of the Forrest".