Siddharth, Sarath Kumar-starrer 3 BHK promises a feel good flick

CHENNAI: Director Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam fame is joining hands with actor Siddharth for his next film. Titled 3 BHK, the film stars Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra in prominent roles.

The title teaser promises a feel-good film focusing on an ordinary family with an extraordinary story. Sarath Kumar and Devayani, who are playing the roles of husband and wife in 3 BHK, are coming together after the iconic film Suryavamsam.

Produced by Arun Viswa, under the banner Shanthi Talkies, Amrit Ramnath is scoring the music. Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus are handling the camera, while Ganesh Siva is the editor. 3 BHK will be released this summer.