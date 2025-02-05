Siddharth, Sarath Kumar-starrer 3 BHK promises a feel good flick

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2025 8:50 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Director Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam fame is joining hands with actor Siddharth for his next film. Titled 3 BHK, the film stars Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra in prominent roles.

    The title teaser promises a feel-good film focusing on an ordinary family with an extraordinary story. Sarath Kumar and Devayani, who are playing the roles of husband and wife in 3 BHK, are coming together after the iconic film Suryavamsam.

    Produced by Arun Viswa, under the banner Shanthi Talkies, Amrit Ramnath is scoring the music. Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus are handling the camera, while Ganesh Siva is the editor. 3 BHK will be released this summer.

