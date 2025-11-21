Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' to release in Feb 2026

NEW DELHI: "Do Deewane Seher Mein", an upcoming romantic drama featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, will hit cinema halls across the country on February 20, 2026, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the project comes from Zee Studios and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production banner Bhansali Productions.

"Do Deewane Seher Mein" will chronicle the "imperfectly perfect" love story of Chaturvedi's Shashank and Thakur's Rohini.

Zee Studios shared the announcement through a teaser posted on its official Instagram page.

"Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! #DoDeewaneSeherMein - 20th Feb 2026," the studio wrote in the caption.

The movie marks a reunion between Udyawar and Chaturvedi after they worked together on the 2024 action thriller "Yudhra".

Bhansali, the director of acclaimed movies such as "Khamoshi", "Black", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi", produces alongside Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga.

Chaturvedi was most recently seen in "Dhadak 2" alongside Triptii Dimri. The Shazia Iqbal-directed film was adapted from the 2018 Tamil film "Pariyerum Perumal".

Thakur's latest project was "Son of Sardaar 2", co-starring Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Hindi-Telugu project "Dacoit" alongside Adivi Sesh.