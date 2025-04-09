Sid Sriram's Sivanar, a powerful spiritual track dedicated to Lord Murugan

CHENNAI: Warner Music India (WMI) has joined forces with singer Sid Sriram for Sivanar, a devotional track dedicated to lord Murugan.

The song- produced, arranged, and performed by Sid Sriram, features lyrics from the 14th-century saint poet Arunagirinathar’s revered Thiruppugazh. The music video, filmed at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur during the Thaipusam festival, adds a deeply authentic and cinematic layer to the project.

Sid Sriram said, “From the very beginning, my relationship with music has been about understanding and drawing from my roots. My mother and guru, Latha Sriram taught me this song when I was 10. Beginning this next phase of my artistry with Sivanar feels auspicious. Beyond my own music, this partnership with Warner Music India will allow us to create and nurture a space for new and innovative sounds.”