Sibi Sathyaraj's Ten Hours trailer promises a gripping thriller

CHENNAI: The second trailer from Sibi Sathyaraj's Ten Hours was unveiled on Monday. Directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal, the trailer promises an intriguing thriller and intense action. Earlier this year, the team unveiled the first look of the film. Originally planned for a Pongal release, the date was postponed for various reasons. Now, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 18.

Ten Hours features Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravan Subbiah and Raj Aiyyappa in key roles. It is also interesting to note that Sibi Sathyaraj is coming back to the big screens after a hiatus of two years. Bankrolled by Latha Balu and Durgaini Vinoth, the film is expected to revolve around a tourist bus and the poster also features the taglines, One Night, One Bus, One Murder and No Crime Is Perfect.

Jai Karthik is handling the camera, while KS Sundaramoorthy is scoring the tunes. Lawrance Kishore is taking care of the cuts.