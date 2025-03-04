Sibi Sathyaraj alerts aspiring actors to fake casting call put out in his name

CHENNAI: Tamil film actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who is also the son of well known actor Sathyaraj, best known for his performance as Kattappa in the pan Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, has now alerted the general public that a casting call put out in his name on social media was fake and that he had nothing to do with either the person who had put it out or with the project mentioned in it.

Taking to his timeline on Instagram, Sibi Sathyaraj, posted a copy of the fake casting call poster and wrote, “Hey guys just happened to notice this casting call posted by someone mentioning my name. Just wanted to bring to your notice that this is a fake one and that I’m in no way affiliated with the person posting this or the details of the project mentioned!Stay safe!”

The fake casting call poster gave the impression that the unit of a film, directed by Sakthi Saravanan and featuring actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead, was looking for actors of both genders in the age group of 25 to 50 years. It also asked for child artistes in the age group of 10 to 15 years to send their profiles to a particular number.

The fake casting call poster also said, “Definitely no calls. Only What’s App.”

Fake casting calls have been growing on a constant basis in recent times. Only recently, two other popular production houses issued clarifications saying that the Casting calls that had been put out in their names were actually fake.

In February this year, Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas had cautioned the public about miscreants issuing fake casting calls, saying any casting calls being made in his name or that of his production house, Wunderbar Films, were “absolutely fake and baseless”.

In a brief statement, which he posted on his X handle, Sreyas, who is the director of Wunderbar Films, a production house owned by actor Dhanush, said, “Hello, This is to bring to everyone's attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is absolutely false and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused with my picture.”

Prior to that, Prince Pictures, another reputed production house, had issued a cautionary notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in their upcoming film Sardar 2 for money or other favours.