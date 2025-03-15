Shubam, Samantha’s first film as a producer wraps up shoot

MUMBAI: Actor and now producer Samantha recently announced the shoot completion of her debut production venture under the banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Titled Shubam, a full length multilingual feature film, is a highly anticipated quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues.

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, who both worked on Cinema Bandi, Shubam will see actors Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srrinivas and Shravani making their debut.

Talking about why Shubam made for an exciting maiden production feature, Samantha says, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Shubam and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape”

The film has cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, and Dharmendra Kakarla as the editor.