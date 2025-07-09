Shruti opts to unplug; takes digital detox from social media

CHENNAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her candid updates, music sessions, and sharp wit on her social media platforms like instagram and X, has opted to unplug and take a digital detox.

While her online presence is often filled with lively posts and fan interactions, Shruti has always balanced it with a deeply grounded lifestyle. A strong advocate for mental well-being, she has chosen this break as a chance to reconnect with herself away from the constant buzz of notifications.

Interestingly, Shruti is among the few actors who manage their own social media accounts. This digital break also offers Shruti a chance to channel her creative energy inward—something she’s often spoken about as essential to her artistic process.

On the movie front, her much-anticipated film Coolie is all set to release on August 14 starring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajini’s 171st film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.