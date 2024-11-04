Shruti Haasan shares her love for Lubber Pandhu

CHENNAI: Shruti Haasan, who is well known for her passion for South Indian cinema, recently took to social media to share her love for the latest Tamil release, Lubber Pandhu. Posting the movie’s poster, Shruti expressed her admiration with the heartfelt caption, “Watched this last night and it was so fun (sic).” The post quickly garnered attention, as fans resonated with her enthusiasm and appreciation for regional cinema.

Shruti has often encouraged her followers to explore diverse and high-quality regional storytelling. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Shruti’s upcoming film Coolie, where she stars alongside Rajnikanth under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. She will also headline an India-UK film co-production named Chennai Story. She previously said that she is all ready to take forward a culturally-rooted story to an international audience.