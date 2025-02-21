Shruti Haasan reveals father Kamal Haasan’s influence on her musical passion

MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan recently shared a heartwarming video with her father, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, on social media.

In the emotional post, Shruti opened up about her love for music and the significant influence her father has had on her musical journey. Sharing a video featuring her stage moments with her dad, Kamal, the actress wrote in the caption, “I’ve loved singing ever since I can remember. My mum made me train and learn, but since childhood, my favorite singing partner has been my appa @ikamalhaasan.”

She went on to express how Kamal Haasan instilled in her the confidence to perform on stage, a place she now considers her second home. “He taught me the stage is our home, to be unafraid, and to rage into all my emotions,” Shruti added, reflecting on the invaluable lessons her father imparted throughout her life. She concluded, “My favorite then and my favorite always. Love is music.”

The heartfelt video captures a candid and loving moment between the father-daughter duo, highlighting the bond they share through their mutual love for music.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be performing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians showdown as part of the third edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Shruti has delivered chart-topping hits, from iconic tracks like "Aazma" (Luck) and "Cinema Chupistha Mama" to the recent chartbuster "Disco" from Coolie, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film “Coolie” with Rajinikanth. As per reports, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to perform a special dance number in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial.

"Coolie," an action-packed thriller centered around the gold smuggling mafia. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Sundeep Kishan, and Reba Monica John.

Additionally, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly making a cameo appearance.