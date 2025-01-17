Shruti Haasan goes behind the mike for Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Train’

CHENNAI: Shruti Haasan has kicked off 2025 on a high note, literally! The actress-singer has lent her voice for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Train, directed and scored by Mysskin.

The film unit had put a special teaser out recently, and Shruti’s power packed voice perfectly complemented the high octane visuals on screen, much to her fans’ delight.

The track comes just a week after Shruti’s collaboration with the maestro AR Rahman for the track ‘Its a Break up Da’.

She’s previously delivered chart-topping tracks across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. But her musical talents don’t stop there – Shruti has also made waves in the indie music scene with her singles like ‘Edge’, ‘Monster Machine’, and ‘Inimel’. Whether it’s mainstream or independent music, she’s been owning every space with her unique sound and vibe.

On the acting front, Shruti’s schedule is just as packed. She’s gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer, ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. On the music front, she plans to release more of her personal music projects.