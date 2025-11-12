Shruti croons for Globetrotter's first single

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, it was revealed that actor-playback singer Shruti Haasan has lent her voice for the first track of SS Rajamouli’s directorial, GlobeTrotter. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, MM Keeravani is composing the music.

The energetic number is all set to be unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad on November 15. Kaala Bhairava has also crooned for the single, which is penned by Chaitanya Prasad.

The star cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The makers unveiled Prithviraj’s first look from the film recently, in which the actor was seen in a wheel chair. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are jointly produced under the banners, Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The film is touted to be an action-adventure set against the backdrop of an African jungle. Currently in production, the project is anticipated to be released in 2027. Other details about the film remain confidential and are expected to be disclosed by the makers in the coming days.