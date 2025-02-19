Shreya Ghoshal to make stops at Chennai, Mumbai & Ahmedabad as part of her 'All Hearts' tour

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal is presently taking the stage by storm with her "All Hearts" tour. The tour has been receiving an overwhelming response from the music lovers.

Speaking about the "All Hearts" tour, Shreya Ghoshal's team stated, “Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour has been receiving an overwhelming response, and the excitement only continues to grow. She is set to perform next in Chennai, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Her ability to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and diverse repertoire makes every concert a truly unforgettable experience."

Shreya Ghoshal will next perform in Chennai, after which she will make a stop in Mumbai as part of the tour. Following this, the 'Melody Queen of India' will also be taking the stage in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, Shreya Ghoshal recently announced her new track "Namo Shankara" ahead of Maha Shivratri. Sharing the exciting news on her social media, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva. Coming soon! Stay tuned”.

"Namo Shankara" promises a deeply devotional and spiritual experience, filled with reverence for Mahadev.

Recently, Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam appeared on the reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati". During the episode, they crooned a special rendition of the song "Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina" for Amitabh Bachchan.

The makers also dropped a promo video of the show featuring Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal in the hot seat. We can hear Sonu Nigam telling Big B, “I and Shreya thought that we would do something special for you. This is the first time we are doing this. This is just our love for you”.

Later on, we see Sonu Nigam singing the Hindi version of the song, and Shreya Ghoshal crooning the Bangla version. For those who do not know, "Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina" is from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 movie "Abhimaan".