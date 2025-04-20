Begin typing your search...

    Shraddha Srinath, Kishore-starrer Kaliyugam gets a release date

    Veteran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu met the team recently, and officially announced the release date with an official poster.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 April 2025 7:18 PM IST
    Shraddha Srinath, Kishore-starrer Kaliyugam gets a release date
    X

    Kaliyugam movie poster 

    CHENNAI: The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic psychological thriller Kaliyugam, starring actors Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 9, this year.

    Veteran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu met the team recently, and officially announced the release date with an official poster.

    Directed by debutant Pramodh Sundar, the film is set against the backdrop of a crumbling world devastated by apocalyptic events, exploring the intense psychological struggles of human survival in a society where morality and humanity have lost meaning.

    Actors Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Hari and Mithun will be seen in pivotal roles. K Ramcharan is the cinematographer for the film, who is also one of the producers. Music is composed by Don Vincent, along with Nimz as the editor.

    KaliyugamShraddha SrinathKalaippuli S. Thanu
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X