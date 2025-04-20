Shraddha Srinath, Kishore-starrer Kaliyugam gets a release date

CHENNAI: The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic psychological thriller Kaliyugam, starring actors Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 9, this year.

Veteran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu met the team recently, and officially announced the release date with an official poster.

Directed by debutant Pramodh Sundar, the film is set against the backdrop of a crumbling world devastated by apocalyptic events, exploring the intense psychological struggles of human survival in a society where morality and humanity have lost meaning.

Actors Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Hari and Mithun will be seen in pivotal roles. K Ramcharan is the cinematographer for the film, who is also one of the producers. Music is composed by Don Vincent, along with Nimz as the editor.