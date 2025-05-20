Shraddha Kapoor reportedly exits Ekta Kapoor's thriller over Rs 17 crore fee demand

CHENNAI: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly stepped away from an upcoming psychological thriller directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Ekta Kapoor, following disagreements over remuneration. According to multiple reports, Shraddha Kapoor allegedly demanded an advance fee of Rs 17 crore, along with a share in the film's profits.

The film, a female-centric project, is already creating significant buzz because of Rahi Anil Barve's previous project, Tumbbad.

However, director Rahi Anil Barve addressed the swirling speculations, urging the public not to believe unverified information. He stated, “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time.”

As of now, neither Shraddha Kapoor nor Ekta Kapoor has issued an official statement regarding the matter.