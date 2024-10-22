Shraddha Kapoor likely to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

CHENNAI: Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The latest buzz that is going around is that Shraddha Kapoor will do a cameo in a dance number.

However, there is no official announcement from the makers yet. In the first instalment, Samantha was seen in a special appearance in the Oo Antava song.

Pushpa 2 is backed by Mythiri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Previously, the makers have released the first single and second single, Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki, respectively, from the film.

Allu Arjun and DSP received National Awards for their works in Pushpa: The Rise.

Miresłow Kuba Brozek is handling the camera, while Navin Nooli is taking care of the cuts. Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 6.