Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant for second time in less than month

SURREY: Shots have been fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently-opened restaurant in Canada’s Surrey for the second time in less than a month, police said.

Surrey Police Service (SPS) said its officers are investigating the incident that occurred at the Newton neighbourhood business in the early hours of Thursday.

SPS did not name the business establishment, however, media reports said Sharma's Kap's Cafe was the target of the attack.

“At approximately 4:40 am on August 7, 2025, SPS Frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a business in the 8400 block of 120 Street. The same business was the location of a similar incident on July 10, 2025,” SPS said.

Police further said that the staff on the premises were not injured while multiple shots caused damage to the windows and the building.

A day after last month’s attack, the cafe had said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement.

The cafe opened in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4.