Shooting for Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar 2’ enters 100th day

CHENNAI: Shooting for director P S Mithran’s eagerly awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, featuring Karthi in the lead, on Monday entered its 100th day, even as sources close to the unit said that shooting for the film was on the verge of completion.

Taking to his Instagram page, cinematographer George C Williams, who is the cameraman for the film, posted a picture of the camera mounted on director P S Mithran, with the caption, “Directoring the director. Handheld filming. 100th day shoot #sardar2”

It may be recalled that director P S Mithran, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had said that only five to 10 per cent of the film remained to be shot.

Mithran had also confirmed that dubbing work on the film was also progressing simultaneously on the film.

“Only another five to 10 per cent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he had informed on the sidelines of an event organised to launch the prologue of the film.

The prologue showed Karthi in a fight sequence in which he is seen using the Japanese sword Katana. When Mithran was asked if the sequence shown in the Prologue takes place in Japan or in China, he confirmed that it was in China.

“Karthi already had adequate training in sword fighting as a result of working on director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. He only needed minor tips and minimal training to shoot these fight sequences,” Mithran had said.

When pointed out that while announcing the sequel to Sardar, they had released a promo that showed Karthi’s character being sent as a spy to Cambodia. When asked if whether the story indeed moves to Cambodia or now takes place in China, Mithran said, “Initially it goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China.”

The prologue released recently gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi S J Suryah and Rajisha Vijayan, actors Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.