Shivarajkumar’s next to go on floors in September

CHENNAI: Kannada star Dr Shivarajkumar is gearing up for his next film with Pavan Wadeyar. The yet-to-be-titled project was officially launched on Saturday and is set to go on floors on September 3 in Bengaluru.

The team is planning to shoot in various locations, including Mandya, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Hyderabad. KVN Productions is producing the project, in association with Wadeyar Movies.

The star cast includes Jayaram, Sai Kumar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, Sanjana Anand and Dheekshith Shetty, among others. The film will be an action-entertainer with commercial elements. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. Shashank Narayan is taking care of the cuts.

Details about the other cast and crew, title, teaser, trailer and film release will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Shivarajkumar was last seen in Captain Miller in Tamil. Meanwhile, he also has Ram Charan’s Peddi and 45, alongwith Upendra, in the pipeline.