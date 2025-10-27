Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Gummadi Narsaiah to go on floors soon

CHENNAI: Bringing the life of politician Gummadi Narsaiah to the silver screen in the upcoming biopic titled Gummadi Narsaiah, Dr Shiva Rajkumar is all set to portray the titular role. The film marks the directorial debut of Parameshwar Hivrale.

Bankrolled by Pravallika Arts Creations, the first-look poster of the film was unveiled a few days ago. The concept video furthers this impression, showing the protagonist entering the Assembly not with fanfare, but as a humble man on a bicycle, a few books tied to the back seat. The shooting of the film is expected to commence soon.

Suresh Bobbili is the music composer, while Satish Mutyala is handling the camera. Satya Giduturi is taking care of the cuts.

Gummadi Narsaiah will release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.