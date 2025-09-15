Shin Chan’s India story premieres in Delhi

CHENNAI: In a remarkable moment, Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India — the first-ever anime film set in India — premiered in Delhi. The film’s director, Masakazu Hashimoto, travelled from Japan to introduce Shin Chan’s “India Story” and personally meet his Indian fans.

Masakazu Hashimoto said, “Shin Chan is a work of tradition and challenge. Over the course of its more than three decades of tradition, it has produced over 30 films and created many masterpieces. And without simply following those classics, it has always taken on new challenges, striving to create the next new masterpiece. One of the new challenges for Shin Chan the Movie: Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India was to take an adventure set in India. As a director, it would make me incredibly happy to be able to share this new venture in Japanese animation, which incorporates song and dance and pays respect to Indian films, with the people of India.”

Fans turned out in large numbers, many dressed as Shin Chan, to welcome the beloved anime character to the big screen in his first-ever India-themed adventure. The film is all set to hit the screens across India on September 26.