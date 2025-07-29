Shekhar Kapur shares how his AI-generated series ‘Warlord’ invites creators around the world to dream together

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has opened up about his new AI-generated sci-fi series “Warlord,” highlighting its unique creative vision.

Sharing insights into the project, he revealed how the series invites creators from around the world to come together and dream collectively, pushing the boundaries of storytelling through technology. Speaking about his ambitious global project, created entirely using GenAI, the veteran filmmaker shared, “Finally with AI, we have the ability to compete with the huge Hollywood blockbusters. But more importantly, we now have the tools to imagine stories that go beyond dimensions of time, space, and even consciousness.”

“Warlord is not just a sci-fi series; it’s a living universe. A place where creators around the world can participate, build, and dream together. With AI, we’re no longer bound by the limitations of traditional filmmaking, we can now tell deeply personal stories on an infinite canvas,” added Shekhar.

The Padma Bhushan awardee director has teamed up with Mumbai-based AI filmmaking company Studio Blo to create a unique cinematic world. The series blends science fiction, fantasy, and a powerful love story.

Shekhar Kapur shared a short teaser of Warlord on his Instagram, offering a peek into the stunning world. It features striking visuals like a giant jellyfish-shaped spaceship floating over an alien planet, a glowing woman transforming into pure energy, and a shadowy figure observing the scene.

Talking about the project, Dipankar Mukherjee, co-founder & CEO of Studio Blo, shared, “Shekhar Kapur came to us with a series of impossibilities. Right from the idea of a complete series made entirely with AI, to the visionary concept of distributed IP ownership. He pushed us to reinvent how we were building our tech and how we were approaching storytelling.”

“Warlord” is just the beginning of a much bigger story world. Shekhar shared that he plans to turn the series into a multiverse, where different formats and stories connect. He also wants to make the show's design and characters available for others to use in their own projects.

Professionally, Shekhar Kapur is known for films such as “Masoom,” “Mr. India,” the powerful biopic “Bandit Queen,” and the Oscar-winning “Elizabeth” starring Cate Blanchett. He also directed “The Four Feathers” with Heath Ledger and the romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”



