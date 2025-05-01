Sharwanand’s 38th action drama now titled Bhogi

CHENNAI: The makers of director Sampath Nandi’s action drama, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film had been titled Bhogi and that shooting had officially begun.

The first spark video clip gives the impression that the film will be high on violence and action. In the video, there is a clip in which a hand is shown writing the phrase, ‘A blood fest’.

The film will feature two female leads, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. Sources in the know have said that while Anupama will play the film’s leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan, under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. Set against the backdrop of the north Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, the film plunges viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. Soundar Rajan is the cinematographer and Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes.