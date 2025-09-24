Shanthnu wins big at Canada Tamil International Film Fest

CHENNAI: Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who will be next seen in Balti, has been awarded the Best Actor for his performance in Blue Star by the Canada Tamil International Film Festival. He starred alongside Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian in the political sports drama.

Helmed by S Jayakumar, the film released in 2024. The star cast included Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony and Divya Duraisamy, among others. The film was produced by R Ganesh Murthy and G Soundarya, and presented by Pa Ranjith.

Shanthnu made his acting debut in 2008 with Sakkarakatti. Since then, he has performed in various films and series, including Ammavin Kaipesi, Vaanam Kottatum, Paava Kadhaigal, Master and Raavana Kottam.