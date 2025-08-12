Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Returns to Malayalam Cinema After 16 Years with Balti

CHENNAI: Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj is all set to return to Malayalam cinema after 16 long years with Balti, an action-packed sports thriller that pairs him alongside Shane Nigam. Directed and written by Unni Sivalingam, the film promises a compelling blend of adrenaline-fueled sports sequences and emotionally rich storytelling.

Adding to the film’s unique appeal is an impressive ensemble cast, including filmmaker Alphonse Puthren in a pivotal role as Soda Babu, along with a powerful musical score composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Shanthnu’s return has been eagerly awaited since his last Malayalam appearance in the 2007 fantasy drama Angel John, where he starred alongside Mohanlal. Speaking about his comeback, Shanthnu shared, “It’s truly special to return to Malayalam cinema after so many years. This film is a fresh experience for me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better role to step back into the industry.”

The film is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu George Alexander under the banners of STK Frames and Binu George Alexander Productions.

The cinematography for Balti is done by Alex J Pulickal, with editing by Shivkumar V Panicker.