Shakthi Thirumagan promises a gripping political-thriller

CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of Vijay Antony’s Shakthi Thirumagan released the much-awaited trailer of the film. Written and directed by Arun Prabu, the film also stars Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav.

The almost three-minute trailer video promises an engaging political thriller. Fatima Vijay Antony is producing the project, under the banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. This marks Vijay Antony’s 25th film as an actor, in which he will compose music as well.

Shelley R Calist is the director of photography, while Raymond Derrick Crasta and Dinsa are taking care of the cuts.

Shakthi Thirumagan is all set to hit the screens on September 19 in Tamil and Telugu.