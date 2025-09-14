Shahid Kapoor-starrer O' Romeo locks its release date for February 14

MUMBAI: The upcoming film O' Romeo is set to debut in theatres on the day of love. The film will be released in theatres on February 14, 2026. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has once again joined forces with filmmaker-producer Vishal Bhardwaj for the film, which also stars ‘Animal’ sensation Tripti Dimri.

The makers of the film took to their Instagram on Sunday, and shared the poster of the film announcing its release date. The poster features Shahid Kapoor wearing a cowboy hat, and looking down concealing his face with his hand.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and the director after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

The film is a high octane action thriller, and also stars Nana Patekar. It is shot in picturesque locations. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s partnership began with ‘Kaminey’ where Shahid portrayed twin brothers with contrasting temperaments, one stammering and vulnerable, the other aggressive and daring. The film’s dark humor, gritty realism, and layered screenplay showcased both Vishal’s directorial depth and Shahid’s acting range, earning critical acclaim.

They went on to reunite in 2014 for ‘Haider’, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set against the backdrop of Kashmir’s conflict. Shahid delivered one of his career-best performances, portraying a tormented young man seeking revenge, wrestling with love, betrayal, and political turmoil. Vishal’s screenplay combined poetic symbolism with raw emotion, and Shahid’s portrayal earned him critical acclaim.

The collaborations are marked by their shared commitment to complex characters and themes of moral ambiguity, grief, and psychological struggle. Vishal’s dark, layered narratives perfectly complemented Shahid’s ability to bring depth and vulnerability to intense roles. Together, they pushed mainstream cinema into exploring darker territories without compromising on entertainment value.

Their films are known not just for their storytelling, but for the courage to tackle sensitive subjects with artistic finesse and emotional authenticity. Their partnership remains one of the most compelling actor-director collaborations in contemporary Hindi cinema.