Seventy per cent of 'Coolie' shooting completed, says Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who left for Thailand to commence shooting for director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming film 'Coolie', has disclosed that around 70 per cent of the film's shooting had been completed and that the next schedule of the film was to take place from January 13 to January 28.

Talking to mediapersons at the airport early on Tuesday morning, Rajinikanth however declined to entertain questions on politics.

When a reporter still persisted and sought to know his thoughts on the problems being faced by women in the state, Rajinikanth politely refused to comment, reminding the mediaperson of his request that no political questions be posed to him.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).