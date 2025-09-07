Selvaraghavan's next titled Manithan Deivamagalam

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Sept 2025 5:27 PM IST
    First look of his brother, Selvaraghavan's next film 'Manithan Deivamagalam' 

    CHENNAI: On Sunday, actor-filmmaker-producer Dhanush unveiled the title and first look of his brother, Selvaraghavan's next film as the lead. Titled Manithan Deivamagalam, the film is written and directed by Dennis Manjunath.

    In the first-look poster, a blood-soaked Selvaraghavan is seen standing in front of a police station, his hands cuffed. He exudes an intense and terrifying look, hinting that the film will be high on action, thriller and drama. It is also touted that the film is set in a rural backdrop.

    The star cast includes Kushee Ravi, Kausalya, Y Gee Mahendran and Mime Gopi, among others. Vijaya Sathish is backing the project, which will feature music by AK Prriyan. Ravi Varma K is handling the camera, while Deepak S is taking care of the cuts.

    DTNEXT Bureau

