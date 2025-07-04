Selvaraghavan's next as lead goes on floors in Salem

CHENNAI: Directed by Dennis Manjunath of Thookkudurai fame, Selvaraghavan is all set to play the lead in the untitled film. The project, which went on floors recently, features Kushee Ravi of Dia fame, playing the female lead.

Vyom Entertainments is backing the project, which commenced in Salem. The ensemble cast includes YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan in key roles.

Ravi Varma K is handling the camera, while AK Prriyan is composing the tunes. Deepak S is taking care of the cuts.

Apart from this, Selvaraghavan has 7G Rainbow Colony 2 and Mental Manadhil in the pipeline as the director.