Selvaraghavan completes dubbing for 'Manithan Deivamagalam'

CHENNAI: Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now announced that he had completed dubbing for his upcoming film 'Manithan Deivamagalam'.

Taking to his X timeline, Selvaraghavan wrote, "Wrapped dubbing for #ManithanDeivamagalam — voice, emotion, and madness complete. Directed by @dennisfilmzone."

For the unaware, 'Manithan Deivamagalam' is a film that is being directed by Dennis Manjunath and is being produced by Mrs. Vijaya Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

It may be recalled that the title of the film had been launched by actor Dhanush on social media.

Led by acclaimed filmmaker-actor Selvaraghavan with Kushee Ravi, the ensemble will also feature actors Y G. Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N. Jothi Kannan in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace. "A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land," says a source while explaining the inspiration behind the film’s title.

Producer Vijaya Sathish had said that 'Manithan Deivamagalam' would explore faith, sacrifice, and the spiritual bond between a land and its people. "We can’t wait to present more very soon. Heartfelt thanks to our cast, crew, and supporters who have stood by us from day one," the producer had said at the time of the announcement of the film's title.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varma K and music by A K Prriyan.

Editing for the film is being done by Deepak S while Art Direction has been handled by Bhakiyaraj. The stunts in the film have been choreographed by Monster Mukesh while Swapna Rajeshwari has served as the casting director. The dances in the film have been choreographed by Azar.