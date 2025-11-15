Selena Gomez talk about the dreamy marriage with Benny Blanco

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Selena Gomez is gushing about her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco as she enjoys the initial phase of the marital bliss.

She has said that the early months of her marriage to Benny Blanco have been a "dream", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 33-year-old star tied the knot with the record producer at a California ceremony in September and has loved their initial weeks as husband and wife. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the DJ said, "Congratulations on finally finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I'm sure it was just a wonderful occasion. But doesn't it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?"

Selena replied, "I definitely can agree to that. It's been just a dream so far. And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but (he's) the most beautiful person I could do that with”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Selena had previously hailed the "joyful" moment of marriage with her followers on social media.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star wrote on Instagram last month, "As I step into one of the most special seasons of my life, I can't help but think of you, my incredible friends who have been with me through every twist, turn and chapter. From my first days on screen to the songs we've sung together, and now to this new beginning, your love and support have meant more to me than I could ever truly put into words”.

Meanwhile, Selena recently confessed that she was reduced to tears after her wedding because she feared she could "die the next day". Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference last month, the ‘Hands to Myself’ singer said, "I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day’. I just think that’s a little life thing”.

Selena was responding after journalist Ellie Austin told her that her Rare Beauty brand was valued at more than $2 billion. However, the ‘Emilia Perez’ star had insisted she didn't feel like she deserved to be in the room at the conference.