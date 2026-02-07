Seetha Payanam trailer unveiled

Niranjan, Aishwarya Arjun, Arjun, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Saran, Niya, Manichandhana, Soumitra, among others, will be seen in key roles.

Sree Raam Films International is backing the project, in which Arjun has penned the story and screenplay as well. On the etchnical front, Anup Rubens is the music composer.

G Balamurugan handles the camera, while Ayoob Khan is taking care of the cuts for Seetha Payanam.



The film is slated to hit the screens on February 14.