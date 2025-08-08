Second poster of Nani from 'The Paradise' released; The world may be against him but Nani will face it alone, says director Odela

HYDERABAD: The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, on Friday evening delighted fans of actor Nani by releasing a second poster of the actor, who plays a character called Jadel in the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the second poster of Nani from the film, director Srikanth Odela wrote, "My JADAL. @NameisNani Anna. His ATTITUDE. The world may be against him, and the world may end. He shall face it all ALONE. He will rise like no other in #TheParadise."

Nani, for his part, shared the second poster on his X timeline and wrote,"His game/ వాడి తీరు. I ain’t moving an inch. Bring the war to me. Waiting...#THEPARADISE."

SLV Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the poster. It said, "He wanted to stand out among the rest. So, he chose to sit down on the throne. Natural Star @NameisNani as '𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐋' from #TheParadise will rule the box office. In CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

It may be recalled that director Odela had, on Thursday, announced that every character in the film would be introduced through two posters.Keeping in tune with the director's announcement, the makers of the film released the first look poster of actor Nani as Jadel in the film on Friday morning. In the evening, they released a second poster of the actor from the film.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 26 next year, has triggered huge expectations.

For the unaware, the team has already disclosed that actor Raghav Juyal, who is best known for his impressive performance in the action entertainer 'Kill', will be playing the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

Shooting for Paradise is currently underway. A huge action episode was recently shot in a specially constructed massive set under the supervision of fight master Real Satish. For this high-intensity action sequence, foreign stunt masters were also brought in to work with Real Satish. Sources close to the unit have said that this action sequence will be a highlight of the film.