Screenplay is the hero: Dir Sivanesan

CHENNAI: Actor Kishore’s next is billed to be a suspense thriller. Helmed by debutant Sivanesan S, the yet-to-be-titled project is produced by the director himself, under the banner Incredible Productions.

“The screenplay is the hero,” Sivanesan said, highlighting that the narrative will keep audiences guessing till the very end. Charlee, Charukesh, Vinod Kishan, and Shali Nivekas will be seen in significant roles.

Vishal Chandrasekar will compose the tunes, while Suresh Bala is the director of photography. Bhuvan Srinivasan will oversee the cuts. The upcoming film is expected to offer a thrilling cinematic experience that blends suspense, emotion, and realism. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers of Mellisai unveiled the youthful look of Kishore. The film delicately examines the enduring bond between father and daughter.