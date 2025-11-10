Sayani sheds light on the dichotomy of her memory

CHENNAI: Actress Sayani Gupta, who will next be seen in the third season of the International Emmy Award-winning streaming show Delhi Crime, has shared that she has a very unusual memory. The actress spoke ahead of the release of Season 3 of the show, and revealed that her memory works differently - she remembers certain things vividly but fails to recall others that her mind doesn’t deem important in the long run.

When asked about how she returns to ground zero after performing emotionally intense scenes, she said, “My memory, in certain cases, is very good, and in certain cases, very bad. And I have, with time, realised that it’s a thing of self-purging. So, in my hard disk (my mind), to fill it up, I keep emptying it. I’m really grateful, and I’ve kept saying all these years, ‘Thank God, I don’t forget the dialogues’. And I know every character’s every word.”

She further elaborated: “I know the whole script. I’ll come home, go to my notes, and check which ones I haven’t done — if I haven’t followed something, I’ll feel bad. But once I’m done with a scene, that dialogue automatically goes away from my mind. Till that hour, I know all the lines. But once the scene is done, I forget. The next day, if you ask me, ‘What were the lines?’, I won’t remember. It’s a very weird system.”

Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer leading her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges within India’s law enforcement. The third season of the series is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.