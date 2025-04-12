"Say this to yourself..." Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends out a weekend dose of positivity

HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a special message for her fans this weekend. The actress, who has always been open about her personal journey, dropped a series of motivational quotes. Samantha took to her Instagram account on Saturday, posting several photos of herself dressed in a white outfit, with each picture carrying a positive message.

The first image began with the quote, "Say this to yourself," setting the tone for the rest. One photo read, "I trust myself to figure things out," while another said, "I release what I can't control and focus on what I can."

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Recently, the series, directed by Raj & DK, lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards that took place in February this year. Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after winning the Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the series was appreciated by cinema enthusiasts, who praised the chemistry between Samantha and Varun. (ANI)