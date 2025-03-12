Sathyaraj, Sasikumar, Bharath team up for a family entertainer

CHENNAI: Sasikumar, who was last seen in Nandhan, is joining hands with Sathyaraj and Bharath for an upcoming project. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

M Guru is helming the untitled film, which marks Megha Shetty and Malavika’s Tamil debut. The star cast includes MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Saravanan, Kanja Karuppu, Indumathi, and Joe Mallori. The film is produced by Dharmaraj Veluchamy alongside Vijayakumar, under the banner Zambara Entertainment.

NR Raghunanthan of Sundarapandiyan and Neerparavai fame is scoring the music, while SR Satheesh Kumar is handling the camera. The makers are planning to shoot the film in Pattukottai, Mannargudi, Muthupettai, Thanjavur, Vedaranyam, and surrounding areas, with a planned single schedule.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar has Tourist Family and Evidence in the pipeline.