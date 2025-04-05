Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat come together for Madras Matinee

CHENNAI: On Friday, the makers of Madras Matinee revealed the title and unveiled the first look of the film. Helmed by Karthikeyan Mani, Sathyaraj and Kaali Venkat are playing prominent roles in the film.

The poster features a young boy standing in front of his house. The star cast includes Roshini Haripriyan, Shelly, Vishwa and George Mariyan, among others.

Sathyaraj is essaying the role of a writer. Produced by Madras Motion Pictures, KC Balasarangan is composing the music.

Billed to be a family entertainer, Anand JK is the director of photography and Satheesh Samuski is taking care of the cuts. Madras Matinee, which is expected to be a fun-packed film, will hit the screens in May.