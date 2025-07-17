Sasikumar’s Freedom release gets postponed

CHENNAI: Actor Sasikumar, who has recently tasted immense success with his last outing with Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial Tourist Family, was gearing up for Freedom, his next with director Sathyasiva. But the team shared an update on Thursday, stating that the release of the film has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Starring Lijomol alongside Sasikumar, and produced by Vijaya Ganapathy pictures Pandiyan Parasuraman, Freedom was initially scheduled for release on July 10 of this year.

Freedom is a gripping jail break film, which is inspired by a real-life incident of a jailbreak that happened in the year 1995. It is inspired by an incident in which refugees escaped from a prison in Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

The film speaks about the pain and trauma of those refugees, who were incarcerated for no fault of theirs. The film also features actors Malavika Avinash, Boss Venkat, Ramesh Kanna, Sudev Nair, Boys Manikandan and others.

Music for the film is by Ghibran while cinematography is by NS Uthayakumar. Makers have assured that a new release date will be announced soon.