Sasikumar, Simran’s next film to go on floors in October

CHENNAI: Featuring actor Sasikumar as the protagonist in the tentatively titled film, Production No 5, the film’s launch was recently held in Chennai. Marking the special occasion of actor Sasikumar’s birthday, the makers marked the official announcement of the film.

It also marks the directorial debut of Abishan Jeevinth. The film has an ensemble star-cast of Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, MS Bhaskar and Baks.

Arvind Viswanathan is handling cinematography and Sean Roldan is composing the music. Bharath Vikraman oversees editing works.

The film is a family entertainer and is jointly produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment Pasilian Nazareth, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

The film’s shooting is scheduled to commence by the first week of October and is planned for release during the summer of 2025.