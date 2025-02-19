Sasikumar, Simran-starrer ‘Tourist Family’ is truly a gem, says distributor Vithurs

CHENNAI: Vithurs, who has bought the overseas rights of director Abhishan Jeevinth’s upcoming feel-good family entertainer, ‘Tourist Family’, featuring actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, has called the film a “gem” and said, that as an Eelam Tamil, the film was close to his heart.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post, Vithurs wrote, “Proud to be distributing TOURIST FAMILY worldwide (excl. India). As an Eelam Tamil, this film is very close to my heart, reflecting the journey of families who left behind the home they once knew and have since found new beginnings across the globe.”

He further said, “Attaching my name to this project isn’t something I take lightly, and I’m absolutely confident it will capture your hearts. Get ready for a wholesome film that blends so much fun, emotion, and an important reminder of what truly matters. You’re really going to love this one!”

Stating that he “laughed, cried, and connected” with the story on so many levels, the distributor said, “It’s truly a gem. I’m not sure we’ll get many films like this anytime soon, so let’s celebrate it wholeheartedly when it arrives. That’s how confident I am.”

He also said, “A big shout-out to our director, @Abishanjeevinth — at just 25 years old, he’s part of a new generation bringing fresh storytelling and a mature approach to filmmaking. And @Yuvrajganesan, I’m grateful to call you my friend and brother. I respect how you’re always committed to delivering real quality cinema, which truly sets you apart in this industry.”

The film, which officially wrapped up shooting in January this year, boasts a stellar cast, including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

With cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan and music composed by Sean Roldan, the film features editing by Bharat Vikraman and art direction by Rajkamal. The movie is produced by Nazarene Basilian, Mahesh Raj Basilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.