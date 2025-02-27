Sasikumar, Sathyaraj and Bharath unite for a family entertainer

CHENNAI: Actor Sasikumar, known for his realistic script choices, is set to star in an engaging family drama that celebrates the strength of family bonds. He will be joined by Bharath and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will mark the debut of Megha Shetty and Malavika as the female leads. The ensemble cast also includes M.S. Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Kanja Karuppu, Indumathi, and Joe Mallori.

S.R. Satheesh Kumar is handling the cinematography, while NR Raghunanthan, acclaimed for his compositions in Sundarapandian, Kodiveeran, and Ayothi, will once again compose the music for this Sasikumar starrer.

This yet-to-be-titled film marks the directorial debut of M. Guru, who previously worked as an associate director under Era. Saravanan.

Filming is scheduled to commence on March 10.