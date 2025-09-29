Sasikumar plays INA officer in Yaathisai dir Dharani’s next

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor-director Sasikumar’s birthday, announcement about his next project was unveiled. Helmed by Dharani Rasendran, the first-look poster was also released.

“It feels like a crowning moment for our project,” excitedly claims Dharani Rasendran, expressing his delight at Sasikumar’s acceptance to be a part of this movie. He continues, “In this story, set against the backdrop of the British era, he will embody an Indian National Army (INA) officer. We are preparing to film compelling action sequences,”

Dharani Rasendran adds, “We could not imagine anyone else for this role. Sasikumar sir carries with him a gravitas that elevates a film’s very essence. While we were uncertain if he would accept, particularly after the resounding success of Tourist Family, he surprised us with his immediate affirmation upon hearing the script and his character.”

Backed by JK Film International, the star cast includes Seyon, Bhavani Sre, Samuthirakani, Shivadha, and Kishore. The team has completed 70 per cent of filming and title of the project will be revealed soon.