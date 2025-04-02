‘Saree will be an intense drama based on social media’

CHENNAI: Ram Gopal Varma has penned the screenplay for Saree, which will release on April 4. Starring Satya Yadu and Aaradhya Devi in the lead roles, the film is a psychological thriller directed by Giri Krishna Kamal.

Speaking at an event, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Saree is a film made on the point that excessive use of social media can lead to terrible situations in life. Director Giri Krishna made the film much better than the script I did. DoP Sabari was able to create the mood of the film through his visuals. Shashipreetham reflected the essence of the film through his music.”

Giri Krishna shared, “Ram Gopal Varma never told me how to make the film. It is an intense drama with two main characters. Satya’s character is not like a regular hero, and although Aaradhya looks so beautiful, she is sometimes de-glamorized in the film.” Ravi Shankar Varma is backing the project.