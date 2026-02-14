Santhosh Prathap-starrer 'Signal at 11.30' first look released

The film’s first look, marked by emotional intensity and a cryptic design, delivers an immediate visual impact with a strong attention-grabbing appeal. The first look was unveiled recently in Chennai amidst great fanfare at a reputed college.

Reflecting on the significance of the title, director-producer Malarvizhi Natesan said, “It is too early to reveal any spoilers. However, the story revolves around the protagonist’s unprecedented encounter at 11.30 pm at a signal, and how that singular moment transforms the trajectory of his life.”